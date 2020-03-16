Home

COOK, Mary (May). On 15th March, 2020 at Waitakere Hospital, aged 94 years. Much loved wife of Jack for 73 years, loving mum of Beverley, Pamela and Christine. loved sister of John Beveridge, and the late Margaret Briscoe. Forever in our hearts. A celebration of May's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday, 18th March, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. All communication to the Cook family, C/- the above Funeral Home.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2020
