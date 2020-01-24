Home

Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Joseph Catholic Church
18 Mueller Street
Waihi
Mary CHRISTENSEN Notice
CHRISTENSEN, Mary. Our beautiful Mum passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday 22nd January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bob. Loving sister of Judy, precious Mum of Neil and Glenna, Sandra, Mike and Tracy, Debra, Lisa, Julie and Campbell, Dione and Steve, Tony and Becs, Andrea and Steve, and treasured Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph Catholic Church, 18 Mueller Street, Waihi, on Tuesday 28th January at 11:00am, followed by interment at the Waihi Cemetery. Sincere thanks to the staff at Hetherington House, for their loving care of Mary. Messages to: Mrs D Jarvis, 23 Orchard Road, Waihi 3610.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
