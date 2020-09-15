|
BELL, Mary Cecilia (nee Franich). On Sunday 13 September 2020. Mary was called to Eternal Life with her family by her side. Dearly loved wife of Gordon, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jacqui and Morgan Wadsworth, and the late Maria, dearly loved grandmother of Connor, Jordan, and Rebecca. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, cnr View and Lavelle Roads, Henderson, Auckland 11 am Friday 18 September 2020. Eternal Rest grant unto her O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. In Lieu of flowers, donations to West Auckland Hospice, PO Box 45181, Te Atatu, Auckland 0651. (Because of Covid restrictions, numbers will be limited. Invitation only).
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 15, 2020