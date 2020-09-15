Home

POWERED BY

Services
C Little and Sons Ltd.
287 Manukau Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-638 9125
Requiem Mass
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Holy Cross Church
View and Lavelle Roads
Henderson
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary BELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Cecilia (Franich) BELL

Add a Memory
Mary Cecilia (Franich) BELL Notice
BELL, Mary Cecilia (nee Franich). On Sunday 13 September 2020. Mary was called to Eternal Life with her family by her side. Dearly loved wife of Gordon, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jacqui and Morgan Wadsworth, and the late Maria, dearly loved grandmother of Connor, Jordan, and Rebecca. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, cnr View and Lavelle Roads, Henderson, Auckland 11 am Friday 18 September 2020. Eternal Rest grant unto her O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. In Lieu of flowers, donations to West Auckland Hospice, PO Box 45181, Te Atatu, Auckland 0651. (Because of Covid restrictions, numbers will be limited. Invitation only).



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -