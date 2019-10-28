Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary COWEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Catherine COWEN

Add a Memory
Mary Catherine COWEN Notice
COWEN, Mary Catherine. Passed away peacefully on 24 October 2019 with family at her side. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late John Joseph (Joe) and Margaret Mary Cowen. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Margaret and Doug (deceased) Adkins, Michael and Jan, and the late John, and Ann (twin). Loved by all her nieces and nephews. Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at St Mary's Chapel, Clyde Street, Hamilton East, today, Monday 28 October at 1.00 pm. Correspondence to the Cowen Family, C/- P.O. Box 276, Hamilton Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.