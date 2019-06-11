|
|
|
VOYKOVIC, Mary Catherine Annie (Marie) (nee Hunt). Born 9th August 1924, Invercargill. Died peacefully 7th June 2019 Auckland. Beloved Wife, Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother. "Love is the source of all the bestowals of God" Baha'i Writings. A Service will be held at the Baha'i Centre, 16 Rowandale, Ave, Manurewa, today Tuesday the 11th of June, at 10am. Followed by the burial at the Tuakau Cemetery, Alexandra Redoubt Rd.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2019
Read More