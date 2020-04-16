Home

Mary Cater STEWART

Mary Cater STEWART Notice
STEWART, Mary Cater. On Monday 13th April 2020 at Palms Hospital aged 94. Wife of the late John Raymond; mother and mother in law of Rodney and Deirdre, Peter and Ange, mother of Graeme, Raewyn and Heather. Cherished grandmother of Loren and Shaun, Cameron, Hayden and Christopher; great grandmother of Unique, Azarlayeh, Heylana and Coral-Lee. May she rest in peace. At her request, a private cremation has been held. All communication to the Stewart Family, 238 Baldhill Road, RD1, Waiuku, 2678.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
