Interment
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Matamata Cemetery
Mary Bridget (Moorehead) KING


1941 - 2019
Mary Bridget (Moorehead) KING Notice
KING, Mary Bridget (nee Moorehead). Born 13th January 1941. Died at home from cancer on 21st November 2019 surrounded by family. Devoted wife of Ross King, adored mother of Suzanne, Wendy and Richard and mother-in-law of Mark and Toni, and cherished grandmother of Sophia, Haylee, Maria and Eden. Much-loved sister to Annie (deceased), Liz, John, Margaret, Rose, Hugh, Robert and Willie (deceased). Mary lived her beautiful life in Matamata, Tauranga, Whakatane and Brisbane, loved and admired by all who knew her. An interment ceremony will be held at Matamata Cemetery on Friday 6th March 2020 at 11am. If you would like to attend please RSVP to Suzanne King by emailing [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
