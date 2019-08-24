Home

Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 566 3103
Mary Boyd (Molly) TWEEDIE

TWEEDIE, Mary Boyd (Molly). Suddenly and unexpectedly at Hutt Hospital on August 22, 2019; in her 94th year. Wife of the late Reverend Bert Tweedie. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robin and Bruce, Walter and Lynne, Maureen and Carey, Frazer and Becky (deceased), Brian and Julie, Craig and Colleen. Loved Gran to her 18 Grandchildren and "GG" to 25 Great Grandchildren. So dearly loved. Will be sadly missed. Gone to be with Bert. Special thanks to the staff at Aroha for their wonderful care of Mum and to the doctors and nurses at Hutt Hospital. A service for Molly will be held at Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Tuesday 27 August at 2.00pm; followed by a private cremation. All messages to the "Tweedie Family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040. Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Tel 04 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
