Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary MOFFITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Beryl MOFFITT

Add a Memory
Mary Beryl MOFFITT Notice
MOFFITT, Mary Beryl. Passed away peacefully at Tui Village Rest Home, Papakura on the 15th July 2019. Loved sister of the late Hannah Munn, the late William Moffitt, the late Eben Moffitt, and Frances (and Jim) A'Bear. Aunt of Ruth, Rachel, and Leslie Gamlen, Dillan Munn, Owen, Wayne and Allan Moffitt and Alice Scott, Sonia Neale and Gayle Moffitt, and Heather Martin and Wendy A'Bear. A service for Mary will be held on Sunday the 21st of July 2019 at the Grange Manor Chapel of Davis Funeral Services, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden at 3:00pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.