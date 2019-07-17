|
MOFFITT, Mary Beryl. Passed away peacefully at Tui Village Rest Home, Papakura on the 15th July 2019. Loved sister of the late Hannah Munn, the late William Moffitt, the late Eben Moffitt, and Frances (and Jim) A'Bear. Aunt of Ruth, Rachel, and Leslie Gamlen, Dillan Munn, Owen, Wayne and Allan Moffitt and Alice Scott, Sonia Neale and Gayle Moffitt, and Heather Martin and Wendy A'Bear. A service for Mary will be held on Sunday the 21st of July 2019 at the Grange Manor Chapel of Davis Funeral Services, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden at 3:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019