Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary BATE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary BATE

Add a Memory
Mary BATE Notice
BATE, Mary. Died peacefully at age 87 at Kenepuru Hospital after a short illness. Loved wife of Tom (deceased), mother to Sarah and stepmother to Ferelyth, Martin (deceased), Deirdre and Stephanie. Mother-in-law to Graeme, Margaret, George, Peter and Stephen. Grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of twelve. Sister and sister-in-law to Kathleen (deceased) and Ian (deceased), and to John and Sandra (deceased). Private family service on Thursday 16th April, with a memorial service to be held when the Government regulations permit. A notice will be placed at that time. Communications to [email protected] or PO Box 25165, Wellington 6140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -