BATE, Mary. Died peacefully at age 87 at Kenepuru Hospital after a short illness. Loved wife of Tom (deceased), mother to Sarah and stepmother to Ferelyth, Martin (deceased), Deirdre and Stephanie. Mother-in-law to Graeme, Margaret, George, Peter and Stephen. Grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of twelve. Sister and sister-in-law to Kathleen (deceased) and Ian (deceased), and to John and Sandra (deceased). Private family service on Thursday 16th April, with a memorial service to be held when the Government regulations permit. A notice will be placed at that time. Communications to [email protected] or PO Box 25165, Wellington 6140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020