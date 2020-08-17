|
SANDERSON, Mary Barbara (nee Welch). Passed away peacefully on Monday 10 August 2020 in Auckland aged 86. Dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill, Sandy). Loved mother of Brian, Kay, Murry and the late John, mother-in-law of Anna and Michael, grandmother of Simon, Philip, and Connor, sister of Barry and sister-in- law of Pat. Remembered fondly by nephews, nieces, extended family and close friends. "Forever in our thoughts. At peace now". A private cremation has been held. A celebration of Mary's life will follow when circumstances allow. Thanks to the nurses and staff at Elizabeth Knox Home and Hospital for their care and compassion.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2020