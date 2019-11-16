|
BROOKFIELD, Mary Barbara. Barbara sadly passed away peacefully on Sunday 10th November aged 95 years. A long life lived to the full and now peacefully at rest. Barbara will be greatly missed by her extended family. Sandra and Glenn Brisbane (Auckland), her granddaughters Angela and Claire and the Wallace great grandchildren (Australia), Gary Kitchen, Ursula, Tom and Mary (Ashburton), Janice and Peter Bryner (Perth). In accordance with Barbara's wishes she has been privately farewelled. Special thanks for the care and comfort shown by the management and staff of St John's Hospital in Epsom, especially the personal kindness shown by the staff of Suite 5. Communications can be made to the Brisbane family, P O Box 11-577, Auckland 1542.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2019