AXON, Mary. On 26 June at Acacia Park Rest Home. Aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Ray for 61 years. Loved mother of Eric and daughter-in-law Louella and the late Gordon. Much loved nana of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank her extended family - the staff at Acacia Park Rest Home for their love, care and attention over the past seven years. You can rest in peace now Mum. According to Mary's wishes a private cremation has been held. Communication to the Axon family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 30, 2020