Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary AXON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary AXON

Add a Memory
Mary AXON Notice
AXON, Mary. On 26 June at Acacia Park Rest Home. Aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Ray for 61 years. Loved mother of Eric and daughter-in-law Louella and the late Gordon. Much loved nana of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank her extended family - the staff at Acacia Park Rest Home for their love, care and attention over the past seven years. You can rest in peace now Mum. According to Mary's wishes a private cremation has been held. Communication to the Axon family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -