PEARY, Mary Anne (nee Tangi Meriana Reid). 16th May 1931 - 11th July 2020. Passed away peacefully at home, aged 89 years. Loving wife of the late Robert Peary. Beloved mother and mother- in-law of John and Catherine, Alex and Lisa, Kathy and Doug and Adam and Christine. Grandmother of 12, Great- Grandmother of 17. 'Sleep in peace, You are home, The journey finished, The Victory won. Your house awaits, The work is done. To him you go - Beloved one.' The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Te Korowai Medical Centre; the staff, medical staff and volunteers of Thames Hospital, St Johns Ambulance Service; Hospice Services and District Nurses for their skill, support and comfort. A Service to celebrate Mary's life will be held in Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Wednesday 15th July, at 11am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2020