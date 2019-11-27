|
|
|
DENTON, Mary Anne. Our beautiful, loved and cherished Mary (Nanny) left us so suddenly on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019, aged 72. Dearly loved (from first sight) wife of Darryl for 42 years. Beloved daughter of Nana and Pop (both deceased). Adored mum to Andrew, Jamie (deceased) and Tania and mother-in-law to Jen and Simon. Idolised grandmother "Nanny" to Samuel, Luke and Oliver. Precious and loved sister to Susan and sister-in-law to Rodger. Forever loved by Jo, Winnie, Ari, Taj, Richard, Hanna, Theo, Alani, Lisa, Edward, Samantha, Ledisa, Sedali, Zjuanita and so many others. She will be remembered always for her warm, gorgeous smile, infectious laugh and stunning presence. Special thanks to the ambulance and fire crew, and the North Shore Hospital staff for working so hard to try and save her for our family. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany, on Saturday 30 November 2019 at 3.30pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019