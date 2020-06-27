Home

Mary Amelia (May) CAMERON

CAMERON, Mary Amelia (May). Passed away peacefully at her home at Bethlehem Views on Wednesday June 24 2020 aged 95 years. Born in Wellington she moved to Opua before settling in Tauranga in 1990. Dearly loved wife of the late Alec Cameron, she was also the beloved mother of George and Paul Adams, mother-in-law to Cheryl Adams, grandmother to George's children Lindsay and wife Jo, Carol and husband Scott, and Paul and Cheryl's children Scott and wife Nicky and Sarah. May was a proud great-grandmother of ten and treasured by her close friends. Known for her quick humour and stoic Scottish spirit. May will be remembered with love. A celebration of May's life will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Rd, Tauranga on Tuesday 30 June 2020 at 2pm. Communications to the May Cameron family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020
