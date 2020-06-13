Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
03-208 8004
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary LEWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Aileen (Humphries) LEWIN

Add a Memory
Mary Aileen (Humphries) LEWIN Notice
LEWIN, Mary Aileen (nee Humphries). Passed away peacefully at Bupa Windsor Park Care Home, Gore, on Wednesday, 10 June 2020, aged 86 years. Much loved wife of the late Harry Lewin, stepmother to Philippa, Debbie, and Brigitte, and special grandmother to her 8 step grandchildren. Loved sister of the late Arthur, Allan, and Bruce Humphries, and loving Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nursing team at Windsor Park for their fabulous care of Mary. A celebration of Mary's life will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Monday, 15 June, at 2-00 p.m., private cremation to follow. Messages to 120 Laing Rd, RD1, Papakura, 2580 Southern Funeral Home, Gore, FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -