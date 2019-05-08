Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary BALDERSTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Adelia Catherine (nee Slater) (Molly) BALDERSTONE

Notice Condolences

Mary Adelia Catherine (nee Slater) (Molly) BALDERSTONE Notice
BALDERSTONE, Mary Adelia Catherine (Molly) (nee Slater). Born May 17, 1930. Passed away April 19, 2019 peacefully in Nelson in her 89th year. Loved wife of the late Ted and Len. Cherished Mum and mother in law of Catherine and Jonathon, Linda and Graham, Peter and Liz. Treasured 'Granma' of Dax and Fiona, Che and Larissa, Myra, Summer and Tim and Lisa, and her 9 great-grandchildren, Zac, Cole, Dillan, Joshua, Summer, Axel, Molly, Odette and Adeline. Molly will be sadly missed by us all. A memorial service for Molly will be held in the Chapel of Faith at Waikumete Cemetery, 12.30 pm Friday May 10, 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.