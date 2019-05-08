|
|
|
BALDERSTONE, Mary Adelia Catherine (Molly) (nee Slater). Born May 17, 1930. Passed away April 19, 2019 peacefully in Nelson in her 89th year. Loved wife of the late Ted and Len. Cherished Mum and mother in law of Catherine and Jonathon, Linda and Graham, Peter and Liz. Treasured 'Granma' of Dax and Fiona, Che and Larissa, Myra, Summer and Tim and Lisa, and her 9 great-grandchildren, Zac, Cole, Dillan, Joshua, Summer, Axel, Molly, Odette and Adeline. Molly will be sadly missed by us all. A memorial service for Molly will be held in the Chapel of Faith at Waikumete Cemetery, 12.30 pm Friday May 10, 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2019
Read More