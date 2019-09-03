Home

ADAMS, Mary. Passed away peacefully on 29 August 2019 at Aria Park Rest home, aged 91. Beloved mother and mother in law of Suzie and Charles, John and Jo. Loving Nana of Amy, Adam, Hannah and Tessa. Great-grandmother of Macy, Florence, Elvis and Rudie. A service for Mary will be held on Saturday 7 September at 11:30am at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank. The family welcome you to bring with you a spring bloom from your garden to acknowledge Mary's lifelong passion for gardening. State of Grace East 09 527 0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2019
