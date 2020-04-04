Home

Marvis Elma WALLACE


1927 - 2020
Marvis Elma WALLACE Notice
WALLACE, Marvis Elma. Born December 06, 1927. Our marvellous Mother passed away peacefully on 25 March 2020, aged 92. Mum was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her family, Stephen, Murray, Denise and Steve Parker, Vicky and Andrea. Grandma will be remembered with love by her 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandies and 1 great great grandie. She was also loved and will be missed by her many friends. Mum has been cremated and a memorial will be held for her at a later date. Thank you to all the staff at Bruce McLaren Hospital Care for looking after her. All communications to Denise Parker, P O Box 380, Drury 2247, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
