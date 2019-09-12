|
|
|
WERETA, Marutuna Terence Francis (Terry). W/O (Rtd) Q645647 RNZAC RNZAF Our great Totara has fallen. Terry passed away peacefully at home on 10th September, aged 85. Treasured husband and best friend of Caryll. Adored father of Nardine, Nerissa, Karen, Kirby, Briget and Kirsten. Much respected father in law of Peter, Rob, Matthew and Brett. Dearly loved grandfather and great grandfather. The funeral service to celebrate Terry's life will be held on Saturday 14th of September at 11.00am at St Faith's Church, 3 Hurunga Street, Ohinemutu, Rotorua. All correspondence c/- PO Box 926 Rotorua. E te tama toa, e moe, e moe, e moe i roto i te ariki
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019