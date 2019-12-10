|
|
|
KUIPER, Martina Anna Maria. 24th May, 1934 - 30th November, 2019. Unfortunately our Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother passed away on Saturday, 30th November 2019 after a 5 week battle with Pneumonia. Martina, Mum, Nana was very much loved by her family and friends. In Martina's words: "Don't cry because I've gone, rejoice that I was here." From 2 people came 5 children, 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. As per Martina's wishes, a private family service was held on Thursday, 5th December at Legacy Funerals. We enjoyed a cuppa with her for our final goodbyes. Martina has asked for no flowers please, donations to Hospice. We love and miss you Mum, Nana, Martina xxx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 10, 2019