|
|
|
LANDSEY, Martin Wade. On 5th June, 2020 passed away peacefully at his home, aged 58 years. Much loved husband and soulmate of Donna, dearly loved father of Sarah and Matt, James and Ashleigh, Cameron and Jessie, loved granddad of Londyn, Lucah and Lucy, loved son of Brian and the late Beverley. A brave battler now at rest. A celebration of Martin's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday, 15th June, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to the West Auckland Hospice, P. O. Box 45-181, Te Atatu Peninsula, Auckland 0651, would be appreciated and may be left at the chapel.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020