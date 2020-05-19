|
THOMAS, Martin Percy (Marty). On the 15th May 2020. Peacefully at CHT Te Awamutu Resthome. Aged 93 years. Beloved husband and best mate to the late Betty for 56 years. Loved and respected father to Stephen, Shirley and Alastair Bell, Evelyn and Jim Barr, Linda and Allen VanderPoel, Valerie (deceased). Much loved grandad to his 5 grandchildren and great grandad to his 9 great grandchildren. Last standing sibling to Fred, Glad Soutar and Marj Carter (all deceased). Much loved uncle Mart to all his nieces and nephews. Heartfelt thanks to CHT Te Awamutu Resthome and Beattie Home Otorohanga for the care and support they have given Marty. He was one of life's great characters. A private family farewell has been arranged and a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. All communications to Thomas Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3940. In the care of VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 19, 2020