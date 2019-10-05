|
SPEMANN, Martin Julius Ericksen. Passed away peacefully on October 2nd 2019 aged 58 years.Forever partner of Debbie Campbell. Much loved Dad of Kane and Laurie, Hardy and Jalila, Courtney and Candice, Adam and Bridette, Ben and Kerry, Tayla and Chase, Antoine, Tei and the late Honda, Lane and Logan. Loved son of Rudy and the late Moira and loved brother of Belinda, Michelle, Michael and Karlene. Adored Opa to all this grand children. Martin will be at home 283 Harbourside Drive, Karaka. In accordance with Martin's wishes a service will be held in the chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Tuesday 8th October 2019 at 2pm. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019