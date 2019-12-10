|
|
|
WHITE, Martha Meiklejohn MacAulay (Martha) (nee Robertson). Born May 09, 1922. Passed away peacefully on 8th December 2019 in Perth Western Australia aged 97 years; late of Maraetai Beach. Much loved wife of the late Ira, mother of Ian, mother-in law of Carol. Loved Grandmother of Diane and Richard Keyte (Perth), Brian and Amanda White (Palmerston North) and Sara (Perth). Great Grandmother of Joshua, Morgan and Austin (Perth), Ella, Scarlett and Alfie. Sadly missed, now at peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 10, 2019