Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha TEBBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Jessie (Graham) TEBBS

Add a Memory
Martha Jessie (Graham) TEBBS Notice
TEBBS, Martha Jessie (nee Graham). Passed away peacefully on 22nd September 2019 at Hamilton in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Cherished Auntie and an integral member of a wonderful community at Enderley. A service for Martha will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, corner Sommerset and Seddon Road, Frankton, Hamilton on Saturday 28th September 2019 at 1:30pm. All communications to PO Box 46, Collingwood 7054.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.