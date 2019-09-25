|
|
|
TEBBS, Martha Jessie (nee Graham). Passed away peacefully on 22nd September 2019 at Hamilton in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Cherished Auntie and an integral member of a wonderful community at Enderley. A service for Martha will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, corner Sommerset and Seddon Road, Frankton, Hamilton on Saturday 28th September 2019 at 1:30pm. All communications to PO Box 46, Collingwood 7054.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019