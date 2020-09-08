|
MACDONALD, Martha Annie (Ann) (Bellhouse). It is with the deepest sadness to tell of the passing away of our beautiful Martha (Ann) Annie MacDonald (Bellhouse) born 24th October 1927 on Saturday 5th September. A devoted ever loving wife of the late Hector MacDonald. Loved sister of Flora, Mary, Nell, Jack, Kathleen and Lois. An extraordinarily loving mother and mother in law to Malcolm and Louise, Suzanne and Tony, and Cathrine. Loving Grandma and Great Grandma to Colleen and Lauren; Monica, Ian, Dylan and Sophia; Adam, Sophie and Bonnie; Nicholas, Dawnette, Tiana and Caden; Tim and Mysan; Rebecca, Andrew, Eli and Grace; and Ben, Jodi, and Morgz. A small private gathering to farewell Ann and to celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday 9th September at 11am. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, please contact 021 2076 118 for all communications. The Family would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and carers from Anawhata ward, Waitakere Hospital for all their wonderful gentle care - thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 8, 2020