Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 p.m.
the Celtic Barn
39 The Centre
Waipu
View Map
Marshall Rodney Brookes OLIVER

Marshall Rodney Brookes OLIVER Notice
OLIVER, Marshall Rodney Brookes. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 7 March 2020, aged 73 years. Much loved husband of the late Sandy. Loved dad and dad-in-law of Richard and Sandra, and David and Alana. Adored granddad of Christopher, Benjamin, Brooke and Riley. A service for Marshall will be held in the Celtic Barn, 39 The Centre, Waipu at 2pm on Tuesday 17 March 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Tikipunga 0112, would be appreciated. . All communications to the "Oliver Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
