Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marney JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marney Joseph (Mihaka) JONES

Notice Condolences

Marney Joseph (Mihaka) JONES Notice
JONES, Marney Joseph (Mihaka). Passed away suddenly on 9 June 2019, aged 71. Dearly loved husband of Lyn. Treasured Dad of Darryn, Carmen, and John. Best mate and Grandad of Kerri, Tory, and Niels. Loved brother and brother-in- law of Dot and Jim, Tony and Denise, George and Merry, Pearl, Willie, and Keith. A Service for Marney will be held on his 72nd birthday on Monday 17th June at 11am at Pukekohe Indian Association Hall, 55 Ward St, Pukekohe. He will then be taken home after the service to Kaihu where he will be laid to rest.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.