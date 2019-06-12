|
|
|
JONES, Marney Joseph (Mihaka). Passed away suddenly on 9 June 2019, aged 71. Dearly loved husband of Lyn. Treasured Dad of Darryn, Carmen, and John. Best mate and Grandad of Kerri, Tory, and Niels. Loved brother and brother-in- law of Dot and Jim, Tony and Denise, George and Merry, Pearl, Willie, and Keith. A Service for Marney will be held on his 72nd birthday on Monday 17th June at 11am at Pukekohe Indian Association Hall, 55 Ward St, Pukekohe. He will then be taken home after the service to Kaihu where he will be laid to rest.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
Read More