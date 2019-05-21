|
GODBEHERE, Marlene Yvonne (nee Williams). Passed away peacefully (after a long illness), Sunday 19th May 2019, aged 83, surrounded by her loving family. Loved wife of Brian. Mother and mother in law to Delwyn and Royce, Sandra and Rob, Bryan and De-Arne. Treasured grandma to Justene, Brogan, Morgan and Lachlan. Great grandma to Cohan. Stepmother to Susan and Rob, and Graeme, grandma to Stephanie and Nicholas. A special thank you to the nursing staff at Elmswood Rest Home. A service in loving memory of Marlene will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Wednesday, 22nd May at 2pm. Donations to Alzheimers NZ can be left at the service. All messages to Marlene's family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2019
