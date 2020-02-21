|
|
|
CAIRNS, Marlene Raroa. On Thursday 13th February 2020, peacefully at home with her family in Australia, aged 85. Loved wife and soulmate of the late Jim. Loving mother and mother in law of Dixie and Ken Angus (Australia), and Dale and Steve Boon (Whakatane). Adored Nan of Brett and Michael. In accordance with Marlene's wishes, a private service has been held on the Gold Coast. Communications please to the Cairns family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2020