COLQUHOUN, Marlene Ngaire (nee Davis). Born August 11, 1959. Passed away on November 01, 2019. Passed away suddenly after a brief battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Thane, adored mother and stepmother of Paul, Ricky, Graham, Ngaire, Moana, Sarah and Jesse. Treasured Nani to all her grandchildren. She will be resting at Orakei Marae until the service at 11am Wednesday 6 November. All are welcome at the marae to pay their respects.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019