MOSS, Marlene. Sunrise 10 April 1928 in Bad Salzuflen, Germany, Sunset 27 July 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. Deeply loved mother of Alan and Diane, and mother-in-law of Linda and Badi. Treasured Grandma of Devon, Callan, Ryan, Jamen and Mikayla. Loved by her family and friends in Aotearoa and across the seas. We are so thankful you were part of our lives. We will miss your loving embrace Oma. Your spirit will live on in our hearts. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's, 185 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany, on Saturday 1 August at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dementia NZ at www.dementia.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2020