Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Marlene Gracie Joy WALDRON

Marlene Gracie Joy WALDRON Notice
WALDRON, Marlene Gracie Joy. Peacefully in Taupo surrounded by family on 11th June 2019 in her 85th year. Cherished wife and best friend of Tony. Cherished Mum and mother-in-law of Sharon and Michael; Debbie; Antony and Alba. Much loved Nan of Daina, Alex, Jack, Jordan, and great nan to Imogen, Cady, AJ, Bodhi and Charlotte. As per Marlene's wishes a private service has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice, PO Box 950, Taupo would be appreciated. A special thanks to Dr Vanda Nobre, Lake Taupo Hospice and Enliven. Communications with Marlene's family c/- PO Box 908, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
