WALDRON, Marlene Gracie Joy. Peacefully in Taupo surrounded by family on 11th June 2019 in her 85th year. Cherished wife and best friend of Tony. Cherished Mum and mother-in-law of Sharon and Michael; Debbie; Antony and Alba. Much loved Nan of Daina, Alex, Jack, Jordan, and great nan to Imogen, Cady, AJ, Bodhi and Charlotte. As per Marlene's wishes a private service has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice, PO Box 950, Taupo would be appreciated. A special thanks to Dr Vanda Nobre, Lake Taupo Hospice and Enliven. Communications with Marlene's family c/- PO Box 908, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
