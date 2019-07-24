Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Marlene Gail (Forbes) RICHARDSON

Marlene Gail (Forbes) RICHARDSON Notice
RICHARDSON, Marlene Gail. Peacefully at home on Wednesday 17th July 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Stephen. Loved daughter of Murray Forbes and Naomi Wilson. Sister to Julie (deceased), Diane, Andrea and Jenny. Cherished mother to Stacey, Shaune, Nicole, David and Johnathon. Mother in law to Michael and Scotty. Adored grandmother to Jessica, Naomi, William, Daneil, Estelle, Isabel, Malakai, Tekoa, Josiah, Seth and Tayn. A funeral service for Marlene will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Saturday 27th July at 11 am followed by a private cremation. All communication to the Richardson family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019
