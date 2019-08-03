Home

Marlene Gae (Brabant) DAVIES

Marlene Gae (Brabant) DAVIES Notice
DAVIES, Marlene Gae (nee Brabant). On 24 July 2019 peacefully at Summerset Down The Lane, Hamilton aged 78 years. Loved mother & mother-in- law of Max & Brenda, Sharon, Kaye & Dean, Lee & Dave, Dale & Tony. Loved Nana of 12 grandchildren and Great-Nana of 4 little great-grandchildren. You will be sadly missed, Nana Cat. A special thanks to all the staff of Summerset Down the Lane for their gentle care of Marlene over the last 18 months. A memorial service for Marlene will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 31 August 2019 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to SPCA, 219 Ellis Street, Hamilton 3204, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the M Davies family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
