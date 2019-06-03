|
|
|
GEARD, Marlene Dawn. Peacefully passed away on 1st June 2019. In her 80th year. Former wife of the Late Ron. Loved and loving Mum of Wendy, Sherrin, Allison, Kelly and Anthony. Cherished Nana, Nanny and Granma of her 13 Grandchildren. A celebration of Marlene's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Friday 7th June 2019 at 10-30am. Private Cremation. Special thanks to the staff of Bruce McLaren for their loving care and attention to our Mum. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Phone 534-7300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2019
