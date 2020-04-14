|
|
|
KITCHEN, Marlene Constance (nee Woodward). Born 31 August 1933 - died 12 April 2020, aged 86. Dearly loved wife of Andrew (Andy) Kitchen and formerly the late William (Bill) Brown. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Angela and Jim, Melody and Paul, Leanne and Arthur and Lisa and Bryan. Dearly loved Grandmother and awesome great grand mother. You fought harder and longer to stay with us than anyone could imagine. Forever in our hearts. In light of the current circumstances a private cremation has been held. Messages please to the Kitchen family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 14, 2020