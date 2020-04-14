Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene KITCHEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Constance (Woodward) KITCHEN

Add a Memory
Marlene Constance (Woodward) KITCHEN Notice
KITCHEN, Marlene Constance (nee Woodward). Born 31 August 1933 - died 12 April 2020, aged 86. Dearly loved wife of Andrew (Andy) Kitchen and formerly the late William (Bill) Brown. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Angela and Jim, Melody and Paul, Leanne and Arthur and Lisa and Bryan. Dearly loved Grandmother and awesome great grand mother. You fought harder and longer to stay with us than anyone could imagine. Forever in our hearts. In light of the current circumstances a private cremation has been held. Messages please to the Kitchen family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -