LAWSON, Marlene Barbara (Babe). Peacefully, at Thames Hospital, on 3rd June 2019, with family at her side. Dearly loved wife of George, precious Mum of Michael, John, Graham, Carole, the late Brian and Barbara, and treasured Nanny of her 25 grandchildren. "We will always remember the fried bread, and we will miss you every day of our lives. Arohanui, Mum." A service to celebrate Babe's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Friday 7th June at 11:00am, followed by burial in the Te Aroha Cemetery at 2pm. Communications to: 021 366 440 or 021 403 220.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
