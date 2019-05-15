|
|
|
DRIVER, Marlene Ann (nee Rodway). Passed away on Monday 13th May 2019 at The Waratah Retirement Home, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the Late Terry Driver. Daughter of the Late Mardi Russell. Cherished sister to Betty and Jake in Canada. Dearly loved Mother of Bryn and Tracy. Special Nanna to Hamish. Peace at Last The Funeral Service will be held in the Garden Chapel of Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 17th May 2019 at 11am. The family wishes to thank the Waratah team for their loving commitment and care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More