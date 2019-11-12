|
|
|
STANISICH, Marko. Born Pupnat Korcula on 8 April 1933. Passed away 10 November 2019 peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family. Son of Ivan and Mara Stanisich. Brother of Ivan, Ante, Mate, Maria and Nenad. Brother-in-law of Matija, Kata, Frana and Augustine (deceased) and Ann. Husband of Tera (deceased) Father of Ivan, Zlotko, Marica. Dida to Mark, Shannon, Rachel, Teresa and Grace. Father-in-law of John and Julie. Grandfather-in-law of Mollie. A special thank you to Healthline, St John's Ambulance, Hospice West Auckland and all the healthcare professionals for their compassion and care. Our Commander and Chief has departed. A master stonemason, strawberry grower, a gentleman and ladies man, someone who enjoyed life. He set a high standard for his family to work towards. Gone to catch up with whanua who are waiting for him in the strawberry garden in heaven, and to compare the construction of the Pearly Gates to the Croatian stone arch on McLeod Road which he helped to build. Thanks Dad. Pocivali u Miru. Funeral details to follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2019