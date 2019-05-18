Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Resources
More Obituaries for Marko CEBALO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marko (Mark) CEBALO

Notice Condolences

Marko (Mark) CEBALO Notice
CEBALO, Marko (Mark). Our dear father passed away at home in Papakura on Tuesday, 14 May 2019; aged 70 years. Much loved father of Frances, Nicholas and Kylie. Special father-in-law of Dean. Beloved son of the late Steve (Stipo) and step son of Inkonija. Dear brother of Barry (deceased), brother-in- law of Margaret. Half brother and brother-in- law of Frances and David, Steve and Sandy (Melbourne), Paula and Stephen. To arrange a viewing please contact Fountains Funerals and Monuments Papakura on 09 2982957. A celebration of his life will be held, please contact the family for details. Communications to the Cebalo Family, c/- P.O. Box 4285, Kamo, Whangarei 0141.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.