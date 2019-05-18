|
CEBALO, Marko (Mark). Our dear father passed away at home in Papakura on Tuesday, 14 May 2019; aged 70 years. Much loved father of Frances, Nicholas and Kylie. Special father-in-law of Dean. Beloved son of the late Steve (Stipo) and step son of Inkonija. Dear brother of Barry (deceased), brother-in- law of Margaret. Half brother and brother-in- law of Frances and David, Steve and Sandy (Melbourne), Paula and Stephen. To arrange a viewing please contact Fountains Funerals and Monuments Papakura on 09 2982957. A celebration of his life will be held, please contact the family for details. Communications to the Cebalo Family, c/- P.O. Box 4285, Kamo, Whangarei 0141.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
