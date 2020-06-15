|
|
|
PURDIE, Mark Watson (Mark). Born March 3, 1942. Passed away on June 5, 2020. Mark died at St Johns Private Hospital in Epsom after a short illness. He was the cherished brother of Jan, brother-in-law of John, loved and respected uncle of Alison and Rob and David and Kirstin (in California). Also adored great-uncle of Sam, Corinne, Buzz and Jake. His warm affection for all his family and his gentle, quiet dignity will be greatly missed by us all. He leaves a big, sad gap in our family. Thanks to the wonderful staff at St Johns for looking after him so lovingly in his final illness and the wonderful Ranfurly Care family who have been so much "our family" for so many years. A private funeral has been held for all those who have known and loved Mark over the years. Special thanks to Jenny Baker our celebrant who was an old friend of both Jan and Mark, she made it perfect.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020