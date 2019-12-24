Home

Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Massey Presbyterian Church
510 Don Buck Road
MCVEIGH, Mark Victor. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 21 December 2019. Loving husband of Punaomoa. Cherished Dad of Brett and Esma, Luana and David. Poppa of Mikayla and Cody, and Maxwell. Great Grandfather of Cooper, Corbin and Atticus. A funeral service will be held on Friday 27 December at the Massey Presbyterian Church 510 Don Buck Road at 11.00am followed by interment at Waikumete Cemetery. Greyson Funeral Services Ltd
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
