TONU'U, Mark Vao. Passed away peacefully on 25 February 2020 in Brisbane, Australia, aged 50. Dearly beloved husband of Leanne, father of Baylee Talilotu and Jarome, Lichelle, Kyle, Tayla and Te Poukura, Papa to Zhaviya, Motutapu, Ayva-Jade. Much loved son of Moli and the late Alovao Talamau Tonu'u, brother to Vienna and David Parker, Rowena and Mikaele Atonio, John and Amelia Tonu'u, Molly, Danny and Ana Tanuvasa and Mireta. Awesome uncle to Alisa and Shane, Ethan and Tyla, Angela, Johnny, Amy, Gabrielle, Alianna, Janelle, Jemma, Rosslynn, Deijah, Savannah, Michael and Manoa. Great-uncle to Reid and Payton. The family service is on Tuesday 3 March, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2 Rowandale Road, Manurewa at 6.00 pm. The funeral service will be held at the same venue on Wednesday 4 March at 10.00 am, followed by a burial at the Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland. The Family respectfully ask 'Fa'amolemole ma le Fa'aaloalo Taofi le malo'
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2020