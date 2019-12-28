|
JONES, Mark Llewellyn. Passed away on 24 December 2019. Aged 71 years. Adored husband of Lyn. Beloved father, father-in-law and grandfather of Amelia, Hamish, Freida and Grace; Simon; Ashley, Erika and Mia; and Matthew. Loved brother of Dale and John. A service to celebrate Mark's life will be held at Coopers Function Venue, Cnr Mystery Creek Road and Angus Road, Hamilton on Monday 30 December at 2.00 p.m., followed by private cremation. Communications may be sent to the Jones Family c/- P.O. Box 4449, Hamilton East, 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 28, 2019