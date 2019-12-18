|
LESTER, Mark Joseph. Passed away unexpectedly after a short battle, surrounded by family, in Hastings on 15th December 2019, aged 47 years. Proud father of Jordan, Jamie and Bradley. Cherished son of Janet and Chris. Much loved brother and mate of Shane and Donna. A service to celebrate Mark's life will be held at the Taupo Baptist Church, 141 Rifle Range Road, Taupo on Friday 20th December 2019 at 12.00pm. Communications with Mark's family, c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 18, 2019