COATES, Mark John David (John). Died peacefully on Tuesday 2nd July 2019, surrounded with love after a day with close family; aged 74 years young. Loving husband of the late Heather. Much loved father and father in law of Claire Edmonds and Paul Hackett, Dianne and Craig Trigg. Much loved Poppa of Nathan, Jake, Ryan, Toby, and Stacey. Loved older brother of Margaret and Martin. A Memorial Service celebrating John's life will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Saturday 6th July 2019. In lieu of flowers donations sent to Hospice NZ, P.O. Box 11557, Wellington 6142 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 5 to July 6, 2019