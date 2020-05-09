|
|
|
HANLEY, Mark John Christopher. Born April 28, 1970. Passed away on May 6, 2020. Mark, 50 years old, died peacefully surrounded by love after a long brave battle with cancer. Dearly loved son of John and Aileen. A wonderful brother to Michael, Peter and Belinda. Mark was a highly talented gentle giant with a big joyful heart, and, a huge number of friends. A celebration of Mark's incredible life will occur in Auckland in the near future.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 9 to May 10, 2020